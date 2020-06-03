A Total War Saga: Troy will be free on the Epic Games Store at launch

Sega Europe Ltd. and The Creative Assembly Ltd today announced that A Total War Saga: Troy will launch exclusively via the Epic Games Store on August 13, 2020, free to keep for players who download within the first 24 hours.

Using Total War’s BAFTA award-winning marriage of grand turn-based strategy and spectacular real-time battles, A Total War Saga: Troy plunges players into the legendary Bronze-Age conflict of the Trojan War, where they assume the roles of Achilles, Hector, and many other legendary heroes as they fight to defend the great city of Troy… or raze it to the ground.

Watch the A Total War Saga: Troy trailer below:

“Thanks to Epic, we’re able to offer a Total War title for free on its launch day. It’s a hugely exciting thing for us to be able to do for our players,” says Tim Heaton, Chief Studios Officer at Sega Europe Ltd. “Not only does this mean that we can bring the tales and legends of Troy to a wide audience through Epic’s massive platform, but it also means new players will get to try Total War for the first time, experiencing the unique gameplay that the series is famous for.”

A Total War Saga: TROY will launch on PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store on Thursday, August, 13th 2020. A Total War Saga: Troy will become available on other digital PC storefronts such as Steam from August 2021. Further details on A Total War Saga: Troy can be found on the Total War FAQ.

You can add the game to your wish list here.