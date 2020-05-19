World of Warcraft has changed a lot over the years, almost to the point where modern WoW is unrecognizable from the game it was 15 years ago.

There are tons of things that make Classic WoW fun and challenging, but also frustrating. It had its own unique culture and playstyle.

With that in mind, let’s look at 5 things only WoW Classic players will understand.

1. Leveling Takes Forever

Max level is currently level 120 in Retail WoW, whereas the max level in Classic is only 60. Logic would tell you that it should take twice the amount of time to hit the max level in the current game than in Classic. Well, you’d be wrong. Leveling in Classic WoW is extremely slow. In modern WoW, a character with full heirlooms playing on war mode can reach 120 in just over 2 days. In Classic WoW, you’re looking at 4 or 5 days of playtime, and even then, you can only achieve this on certain classes.

2. Grinding

You can’t get from level 1 to level 60 in Classic WoW without grinding hundreds of mobs! Even when you complete all the quests in one area, you still find yourself too low level to move onto the next zone. This means you’ve got to get grinding to get those extra few levels.

3. The Hassle of Finding a Dungeon Group!

There’s no Looking For Dungeon (LFG) button in Classic WoW. If you want to run a dungeon, then you better get spamming the chat in capital cities looking for people to play with. Forming a dungeon group can take anywhere from 5 minutes to several hours. There’s no magical teleportation to the dungeon either! Once you’ve formed your group, you can start the long trek of getting to the dungeon entrance.

4. Gold is Rare!

In retail WoW, everyone’s a millionaire! Getting WoW gold in Classic is much harder. Not only is amassing Gold harder, but everything is so expensive. Your fast mount and riding skill will set you back over 1000 gold. Repairing your armor costs a lot of Gold. Buying the potions, you need to be competitive in raids will burn a hole in your pocket. And what about if you want to change your spec for the weekend? Or change your spec because you accidentally picked the wrong talent? Well, that will cost you Gold too. In fact, it will cost you more and more Gold the more you do it, so better get some more at Eldorado shop!

5. Navigating Azeroth and Getting Your First Mount

There are no shortcuts in Classic WoW. You can’t just hop through a portal to get to where you want to be. Instead, you’ve got to trek across miles and miles of dangerous lands just to pick up a flight path. It’s slow, it’s often maddeningly annoying, but it’s also an adventure. You feel immersed in the zones you travel through. This is especially true because you don’t get your first mount until level 40. It feels like it takes forever to get to level 40, but when you finally hit that magic number, it’s a joyous occasion – you can get your mount. Well, only if you saved up enough Gold on your journey!