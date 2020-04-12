Film Reviews

The Rhythm Section review

The Rhythm Section feature
John Parker

John is a freelance writer and film reviewer for Entertainment Focus.

Previous Article
The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Emma receive early digital release from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Next Article
Blue Story Blu-ray review

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you