Yes, God, Yes starring Natalia Dyer and Alisha Boe coming to VOD in August

Coming-of-age comedy Yes, God, Yes will be released on digital platforms on 17th August 2020 via The Movie Partnership.

The film stars Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things) and Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why). It tackles important questions about religion, sexuality and the struggles of going through high school in Midwest America in the early 00s.

Watch the trailer:

Sixteen-year-old Alice (Natalia Dyer) has always been a good Catholic but when an innocent AOL chat turns racy, she discovers masturbation and is overwhelmed with guilt. Seeking redemption, she attends a mysterious religious retreat to try and suppress her urges but it isn’t easy, especially after a cute upperclassman (Wolfgang Novogratz) starts flirting with her.

The film is directed by Karen Maine and it started life as a comic short in 2017.

Yes, God, Yes will be released on August 17th on iTunes, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Sky Store, Virgin Media, Rakuten and TalkTalk. You can pre-order the film on iTunes.