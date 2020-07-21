Xavier Dolan’s Matthias & Maxime coming to MUBI in August

Xavier Dolan‘s new film Matthias & Maxime will be available exclusively on MUBI from 28th August 2020 across the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America (excluding Mexico), and India.

Matthias & Maxime received its premiere in Competition at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. It is a quietly understated coming-of-age story as two long-time friends grapple with their sexualities.

Two childhood best friends are asked to share a kiss for the purposes of a student short film. Soon, a lingering doubt sets in, confronting both of them with their preferences, threatening the brotherhood of their social circle, and, eventually, changing their lives.

The film stars Gabriel D’Almeida Freitas (Hubert et Fanny) and Harris Dickinson (Beach Rats) as well as Dolan’s regular collaborator Anne Dorval (Mommy, 14 Days, 12 Nights), Pier-Luc Funk (Flashwood), and Dolan himself.

It is the latest feature from Dolan who made his directorial debut with I Killed My Mother, which premiered at Cannes, when he was just 20.

