Wonder Woman 1984: watch the brand new trailer

The brand new trailer has arrived for the eagerly anticipated sequel Wonder Woman 1984.

The blockbuster sees Gal Gadot reprising the title role and the cast also includes Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Watch the trailer below:

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins. Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. 2017’s record-breaking Wonder Woman took $822 million at the worldwide box office.

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones are producing the film. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller are the executive producers.

Patty Jenkins directed from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, story by Jenkins & Johns, based on characters from DC.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released nationwide on 5th June 2020 by Warner Bros. Pictures.