Watch Margot Robbie in new Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) trailer

The trailer has been unleashed for Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the Suicide Squad spin-off starring Margot Robbie.

Directed by Cathy Yan, the film sees Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn. She’s joined in the cast by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregor and Ella Jay Basco.

Watch the trailer below:

In the Warner Bros. Pictures film Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane, TV’s Fargo) as Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell (HBO’s True Blood) as Black Canary; Rosie Perez (Fearless, Pitch Perfect 2) as Renee Montoya; Chris Messina (Argo, TV’s Sharp Objects) as Victor Zsasz; and Ewan McGregor (upcoming Doctor Sleep, the Trainspotting films) as Roman Sionis. Newcomer Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra “Cass” Cain in her feature film debut.

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

The film features a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) and is based on characters from DC. Robbie also produced, alongside Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll. The film’s executive producers are Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, Geoff Johns, Hans Ritter and David Ayer.

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be released nationwide on 7th February, 2020 by Warner Bros. Pictures.