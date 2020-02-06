Waiting For Anya to be released in cinemas this month

The film adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s Waiting for Anya will be released in UK cinemas on 21st February through Kaleidoscope Entertainment.

The film is based on Morpurgo’s novel and tells the powerful and authentic true story of a young shepherd that had a key part to play in one of the world’s most shocking moments in history. It stars Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things), Anjelica Huston (Ever After, The Addams Family), Jean Reno (Leon, The Big Blue, Ronin), Frederick Schmidt (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Thomas Kretschmann (The Pianist, Central Intelligence) and Nicholas Rowe (Riviera, Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels).

Waiting for Anya tells the story of Jo Lalande (Noah Schnapp), a 13-year-old shepherd, his grandfather (Jean Reno) and a widow (Angelica Huston), who help smuggle Jewish children across the border from occupied southern France into Spain during World War II.

The film was filmed in the village of Lescun and the surrounding Aspe Valley, France in which the true to life story also originated. It marks the screenwriting debut of 23-year-old Toby Torlesse and is co-written by Ben Cookson (Almost Married) and produced by Phin Glynn and Alan Latham.

Waiting for Anya will be released in select UK cinemas from Friday 21 February courtesy of Kaleidoscope Entertainment.