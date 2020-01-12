True History of the Kelly Gang – watch the trailer!

The trailer has arrived for director Justin Kurzel’s True History of the Kelly Gang.

Arriving in cinemas on 28th February 2020, the film stars George MacKay, Essie Davis, Nicholas Hoult, Thomasin McKenzie, Charlie Hunnam and Russell Crowe. The film is based on the Booker Prize winning novel by Peter Carey.

Watch the trailer below:

Kurzel’s film shatters the mythology of the notorious icon to reveal the essence behind the life of Ned Kelly and in doing so will take audiences on a mesmerizing journey into the ashes of this brutal period in history.

Spanning the younger years of Kelly’s life and the events leading up to his death, the film explores the motivations for the demise of this legendary figure. Youth and tragedy collide in the Kelly Gang, and at the beating heart of this tale is the fractured and powerful love story between a mother and a son.

The film is produced by Hal Vogel (Endgame) and Liz Watts (The King), with Paul Ranford (Mad Max: Fury Road) and Justin Kurzel. It has been adapted from Peter Carey’s Booker Prize‐winning novel by previous Kurzel collaborator Shaun Grant (Snowtown) and co-financed by Film4.

True History of the Kelly Gang is released in UK and Irish cinemas on 28th February 2020. Preview the film with our gallery below: