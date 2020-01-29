Top Gun: Maverick – the new recruits are revealed in new images

The new recruits of Top Gun: Maverick have been revealed with the release of six new images.

The new images show Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, Glen Powell as Hangman, Monica Barbaro as Phoenix, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Jay Ellis as Payback and Danny Ramirez as Payback.

See the new images in our gallery below:

< ► > Miles Teller plays Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Credit: Paramount Pictures UK)

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”.

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Mavrick is directed by Joseph Kosinski. It stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, and Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris

Top Gun: Maverick will be released in cinemas this summer.