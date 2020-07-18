The Vigil: new trailer debuts for Blumhouse horror

A new trailer has debuted for Blumhouse’s forthcoming horror The Vigil.

Released by Vertigo Releasing, The Vigil stars Dave Davis (True Detective), Menashe Lustig, Malky Goldman, Fred Melamed and Lynn Cohen. It is the feature directorial debut of Keith Thomas, who also wrote the screenplay.

Watch the trailer:

The Vigil is set over the course of a long, dark night in Brooklyn’s Hassidic “Boro” Park neighbourhood, following Yakov (Dave Davis), a former Hassid, who has lost his faith, and isn’t eager to go back to the insular religious community he only recently fled.

But when Reb Shulem (Menashe Lustig), a rabbi and confidante, approaches Yakov and offers to pay him to be the shomer (watching over the dead body of a community member) for a recently deceased Holocaust survivor, he reluctantly accepts the job. Shortly after arriving at the dilapidated house, Yakov realises that something is very, very wrong. This will not be a quiet vigil.

The Vigil will be released in UK and Ireland on 31st July 2020.