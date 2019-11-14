The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run debuts first trailer

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run has released its first trailer and poster.

The third big screen outing for the popular Nickelodeon kids character follows on from 2015’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water. Watch the trailer below:

SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom hit the big screen in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event. After SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home. As they navigate the delights and dangers on this hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is written and directed by Tim Hill based on the Series “SpongeBob SquarePants” Created by Stephen Hillenburg. It is produced by Ryan Harris and executive produced by Stephen Hillenburg.

The voice cast includes Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Douglas Lawrence, and Reggie Watts.

Take a look at the poster for the film below:

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is coming to UK cinemas soon.