The Luna Drive-In Cinema announces their summer slate

With lock-down gradually easing, it looks like the outdoor film festival market is ready to return, albeit with some social distancing measures in place. The premier outdoor film specialists The Luna Cinema have just announced their brand-new venture – The Luna Drive-In Cinema will launch in July of this year, promising an unforgettable and safe night for film-lovers everywhere.

Offering film fans the opportunity to watch new and classic movies in a nostalgic, socially distanced, drive-in setting along with remote order and delivery of food and drink, and state-of-the-art sound and visuals, The Luna Drive In Cinema is sure to be an unmissable event.

Using the UK’s highest definition outdoor screens and a brand new in-car digital sound solution, it promises to be the ultimate drive-in cinema experience, and will offer a wonderful opportunity for fans who have been cooped up indoors for months with a great chance to see some films and keep themselves safe as we transition through these difficult, tough times.

We’ve been championing The Luna Cinema ever since it began, and always have a wonderful night out at their events around the country. Over the past 12 years, The Luna Cinema has established itself as the market leader in the UK’s open air and pop up cinema industry.

Now, in the era of social distancing, The Luna Drive-In Cinema launching this summer at sites across the country, including Warwick Castle, Blenheim Palace, Allianz Park stadium in London and Knebworth House, with more venues to be added soon.

Fusing the nostalgia of classic American drive-in with up to date films and state-of-the-art sound and visuals, for those itching to return to the cinema this summer after months of home movie nights in, it’s the perfect way to return to the big screen in a safe and socially distanced way.

Kicking off this July, venues will hold between 150 and 500 cars per screening and will utilise both the highest definition outdoor LED screens and Luna’s traditional digital projection cinema solution across the various sites.

Allianz Park and Warwick Castle will present two screenings each night from Monday to Thursdays. On Fridays and at the weekends, there will be three screenings starting in the afternoon with a film for all ages, followed by evening showings against the backdrop of the setting summer sun.

Knebworth House and Blenheim Palace will host a single screening each evening, 7 nights a week. It’s the perfect night out for those dreaming of a bit of lockdown escapism!

Bringing drive-in into the 21st century, the Luna team has spent the last few months working to develop a bespoke sound system, the only one of its kind in the UK, that means each car has its own personal wireless speaker so viewers can hear the film in amazing cinematic quality digital sound, without any distractions. The introduction of this technology will mean there will be no need to have the car radio running and risk draining the battery. There will also be a fantastic selection of food and drink items available either as a pre-order with tickets, or ordered from the car on the night using a smart phone, with staff speedily delivering orders on roller skates and scooters!

Film fans are in for a treat with the amazing line-up of big screen hits. From award-wining new releases like Rocketman, Joker, Knives Out and the new live-action remake of Aladdin, musical favourites such as Grease and La La Land to cult classics like Pretty Woman and Dirty Dancing. There’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Ticket price for the drive-in offer is £29.50 per car for two people in off peak screenings, and £35 per car in peak screenings. Additional occupants will be charged £5 each. Ticket price for the drive-in offer is £29.50 per car for two people in off peak screenings, and £35 per car in peak screenings. Additional occupants will be charged £5 each. VIP tickets are priced at £39.50 for Gold Circle on matinees, and £45 for evenings (This ticket gets you access to a parking space in the front three rows for two people in one car.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said;

“Since 2008, when we first started putting on outdoor cinema events, I’ve been asked countless times ‘why not expand into drive-in screenings?’. My answer was always that they lacked the sociable, communal quality of open-air screenings, as the audience were cocooned in their cars. We were also unsure of the quality of the sound experience when running through an FM frequency into the car radio.

Fast forward to the era we are currently living in, when social distancing is the “new normal”, and drive in with its immediate separation from other audience goers, is the perfect solution to get people back to the big screen! Not only that but we are confident we have cracked the sound with an incredible in car wireless solution.

We’ve managed to make every aspect of the event fully compliant with social distancing regulations, from the way they tickets are scanned through to the provision of food and drink, audiences can attend our drive in screenings with confidence, and return to one of the things we’ve all been missing most in lockdown – enjoying a great film on a giant screen under the stars. We plan to commence open air cinema screenings as soon as it is safe to do so, when the official advice allows, but in the meantime, we can’t wait to welcome audiences for a fantastic drive in cinema experience.”

To see the full programme, book tickets and for more information visit www.lunadriveincinema.com