Film News

The Luna Cinema launch their fantastic 2020 slate

The Luna Cinema
The Luna Cinema
Jason Palmer

Jason is a film contributor for Entertainment Focus (EF) bringing you the latest news and reviews from the movie world.

Previous Article
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War Home Ent release dates announced
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you