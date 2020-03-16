The King’s Man: watch the trailer for the upcoming prequel

The trailer has arrived for The King’s Man, the highly anticipated prequel to Matthew Vaughn’s hit Kingsman franchise.

The new film stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson and Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. Watch the trailer below:

In The King’s Man, a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.

The film is directed by Matthew Vaughn, who wrote the screenplay with Karl Gajdusek. It is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. The producers are Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling.

The King’s Man will be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 18th September 2020.