The Addams Family coming to Blu-ray and DVD in March

The Addams Family will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on 2nd March 2020 from MGM and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The animated feature film will arrive on Digital Download earlier on 17th February 2020.

The Addams Family is the first full-length animated film about the iconic family. It features the voices of Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, X-Men: Apocalypse), Charlize Theron (Long Shot, Kubo and the Two Strings), Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick Ass, The 5th Wave), Finn Wolfhard (It, Stranger Things), Nick Kroll (The Secret Life of Pets 2, Sing), music icon Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club) and Allison Janney (Minions, I, Tonya).

The film is directed by Conrad Vernon (Shrek 2, Madagascar 3) and Greg Tiernan (Sausage Party, Thomas & Friends).

Get ready to snap your ﬁngers! The Addams Family is back in their first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Frighteningly funny and fresh The Addams Family redfines what it means to be a good neighbour.

Bonus features on the Blu-ray and DVD are:

Deleted and Extended Scenes*

Welcome to the Family* – In this combined Making of/Character Profiles, we hear from the filmmakers and stars of The Addams Family about how the film came about, the animation process and insight into the characters.

Life of a Scene* – From black & white storyboards and layouts to animation and lighting, follow along with filmmakers as they bring to life a scene from the movie.

Charades with Thing* – There’s nothing quite like a game of Charades with your friends. But what happens when the person giving the clues isn’t exactly a person?

What if he’s just… a hand? On talent day, stars of the film are invited to play Charades with Thing. Talent goes head-to-head, competing to see who can guess Thing’s clues. Graphics reveal the answers and keep score for each player.

Addams Family Throwback

Addams Family Throwback “Haunted Heart” Lyric Video – performed by Christina Aguilera

“My Family” Lyric Video – performed by Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia & Snoop Dogg

* Never-before-seen bonus content