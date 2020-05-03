Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker coming to Sky Cinema and Disney+ on Monday

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Sky Cinema and Disney+ on Monday 4th May 2020 aka Star Wars Day, the same day it premieres on DVD and Blu-ray.

The climax to the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams. The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.

The surviving members of the resistance face the First Order once again, and the legendary conflict between the Jedi and the Sith reaches its peak bringing the Skywalker saga to its end.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers.

The screenplay was written by Chris Terrio & J.J. Abrams and the story is by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow and J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio, based on characters created by George Lucas.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker joins Sky Cinema’s line up of the latest blockbuster movies, including: Spider-Man: Far From Home, Rocketman, The Lion King, Yesterday and Toy Story 4.