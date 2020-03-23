Spiral: From the Book of Saw debuts new poster

Following the recent teaser trailer, a poster has been released for Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

The new poster sees Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) at a crime scene where there’s a body on the ground covered by a sheet and the iconic spiral of Jigsaw painted on a wall next to it. Take a look below:

The latest chapter in the Saw franchise, Spiral is written and directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger. It stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols and Samuel L. Jackson.

A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Spiral will be released in the UK & Ireland by Lionsgate UK.