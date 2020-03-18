Sky to make cinema releases available the same day in homes

Sky has announced that its customers will be able to watch some cinema releases in the comfort of their home the same day they are released on the big screen.

They have partnered with NBCUniversal to make a range of movies available to rent at home through Sky Store, on the same day as the global premieres. This will begin with DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour on 6 April, the sequel to the Trolls blockbuster.

This marks the first-time customers have been able to rent NBCUniversal movies as soon as they hit cinemas. This Friday, The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma will also be available on-demand on Sky Store, following their recent release in cinemas.

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO, Sky UK and Europe said: “We’re working hard at Sky to make sure we continue to look after our customers. We’re also introducing some things to help make life a little easier for anyone at home trying to work, stay connected to loved ones, or keep the family entertained.”

Sky will also be doing the following for customers to make staying at home a bit easier: