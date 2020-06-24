Secret Cinema launches a Drive In for post-lockdown film fun

Secret Cinema have launched a brand new event format for the post-lockdown masses. This summer at Goodwood Motor Circuit, Secret Cinema: The Drive-In opens and hopes to entice film-fans across the country to come down and sample the outdoor film circuit, but with a dash of their infamous Secret Cinema magic.

Secret Cinema have always strived for spectacle and showmanship in their productions, and their desire to bring that same ethic to our new, restricted world should be commended.

The Drive-In, in partnership with ice cream giants Häagen-Dazs, will open at 7pm (BST) on Sunday 5th July with tickets on sale now at https://www.secretcinema.org/ It will be presented at the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit and open with the aptly themed Rush – which depicts the rivalry between two of the greatest racing drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda.

Check out our review of Rush

The Drive-In presented by Häagen-Dazs is set to thrill audiences of all ages looking to find escapism in iconic and much loved films this summer, from the comfort of their own cars. Other titles from Disney, Lionsgate and StudioCanal include Moana, The Incredibles, Cars, Mary Poppins Returns, Zootropolis, Toy Story, The Hunger Games, Knives Out, Moulin Rouge, Star Wars, Dirty Dancing, Reservoir Dogs, Pretty Woman, Fight Club and American Psycho.

Check out our review of Secret Cinema: Back to the Future

In true Secret Cinema style expect this to be a drive-in like no other, where the experience will revolve around the audience. The excitement begins as soon as you buy a ticket, as the audience is introduced to the wild and audacious Frankie and Johnny Starlight, who own the original travelling Drive In cinema. The pre-show online experience creates a narrative hub to introduce you to these host characters and provide tips on costume inspiration and car makeovers.

Each event will feature a 30 minute pre-screening performance, where Frankie and Johnny will co-host a live broadcast via portable JBL speakers directly into your car, where they’ll get the party started with film inspired tunes, interactive games. Dial into our pre-show Zoom party and we will put the best dressed, best dancers, most decked out car interior and most fun players up on the big screen.

The extended family of waiters and front of house team will be on hand to serve food from a specially-created menu inspired by the much-loved American Diner featuring Goodwood organic produce, and of course lots of ice-cream provided by headline partner Häagen-Dazs, with surprise and delight rewards and giveaways including exclusive flavours and products not sold anywhere else in the UK.

Check out our review of Secret Cinema: Romeo + Juliet

This series of events has been created within UK Government and Public Health guidelines and will adhere to social distancing measures that protect the wellbeing of its audience and performers.

Max Alexander, CEO, Secret Cinema comments: “Secret Cinema allows people to escape reality through the magic and wonder of iconic and beloved films, and this is just what people need right now. In April we launched Secret Sofa in partnership with Häagen-Dazs – a virtual film club – and it was a huge success, and everyone loved the participative nature of it, and we can’t wait to showcase Drive-in together with Häagen-Dazs again. We are honoured that Goodwood chose to partner with us, what an incredible and iconic location with its heritage and prestige to launch our first drive-in. This is going to be an incredible series of events with a phenomenal atmosphere. No one produces events like Secret Cinema.”

Gini Sharvill, Global Marketing Manager, Häagen-Dazs comments: “We’re delighted to continue our strategic collaboration with Secret Cinema that began with Secret Sofa earlier this year, which created a truly unique moment in culture in households across Britain while providing genuine moments of happiness during isolation. At Häagen-Dazs, we believe in living life to the fullest wherever possible, and being caught up in every moment and experience. It’s a philosophy we call ‘Don’t Hold Back’ which is the narrative of our new global campaign, and the Drive-In delivered in an culturally iconic setting like Goodwood presents Häagen-Dazs a perfect platform to celebrate that as we all step out of unprecedented times of being hunkered down. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of film magic and storytelling accompanied with a specially curated ice cream experience, for what we truly believe will be the cultural highlight of the summer like no other.’

Check out our review of Secret Cinema: The Empire Strikes Back

The Duke of Richmond and Gordon says: “Our reaction to the current pandemic is to try and do what we’re best at – which is bringing people together through shared passions. While we aren’t able to hold any of our beloved events at Goodwood right now, the Drive-In by Häagen-Dazs is a fabulous way to make use of the motor circuit. This represents a step towards the new normal, allowing us to help get things going again in a safe and socially distanced way. We are thrilled to be partnering with Secret Cinema as we are both about encouraging people to take a step into a different world and experience something magical, which is what we all desperately need right now.”

Häagen-Dazs and Secret Cinema will jointly donate a portion of its profits from all ice-cream sales to West Sussex Community Foundation and MediCinema

Prices start at £50 per car.

Launch week show times:

Sunday 5th July – 11.30am / 3.30pm / 8pm

Weekly show times:

Monday – no shows

Tuesday – 7pm

Wednesday – 7pm

Thursday – 7pm

Friday – 2.30pm and 7pm

Saturday – 11.30am, 3.30pm, 8pm

Sunday – 11.30am, 3.30pm, 8pm