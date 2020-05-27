Screen Anime brings curated online Anime Film Festival to your home

Launched this Monday 25th May 2020, Screen Anime is a brand-new online film festival from Anime Limited offering a curated selection of four films, one bingeable TV series and many more unique benefits each month for only £3.98/mo or for a reduced £39.98/yr.

Open and welcome to all, Screen Anime represents an ideal opportunity for those new to the medium to discover quality hand-picked anime, while committed fans can enhance their experience by exploring extra features and much more.

Screen Anime is the next evolution of Anime Limited’s vision to bring the best of Japanese animated films to audiences across the UK & Ireland, following years of experience leading the genre both in cinemas and at home.

Members will be the guests to everything a film festival has to offer, from hotly anticipated premieres like the wild action sci-fi PROMARE, to opportunities to explore anime’s expansive history with classics like Royal Space Force – The Wings of Honnêamise.

For only £3.98/mo (or £39.98/yr), you can get the film festival experience at home, whilst supporting the creators in Japan. Fans who buy an annual Festival Pass will also receive a physical membership card that can unlock exclusive benefits like discounts on Anime Limited’s online store, at future conventions and more.

Screen Anime is also committed to building a welcoming community open to fans of anime and complete newcomers with events like weekly watch-alongs and more to come! Join us on Twitter from 7:30pm this Thursday 28th May as we try and solve the cute mystery of Penguin Highway with #ScreenAnimeParty

MAY LINEUP

(Available from launch until 24th June 2020)

PROMARE – CERT 12

Leave your brain at the door and get caught up in the wild ride of Galo Thymos in this over-the-top action fest of vibrant colours and giant robots – PROMARE has it all.

BONUS: Side Story Lio – a 10-minute prequel short about Lio Fotia, the leader of Mad Burnish.

PENGUIN HIGHWAY – CERT 12

When cute penguins start waddling into a rural Japanese town, it piques the interest of the ever-curious schoolkid Aoyama in this cute, Studio Ghibli-esque coming-of-age story with dashes of science fiction.

BONUS: Interview with the director, Hiroyasu Ishida.

PATEMA INVERTED – CERT PG

Fall into the sky with the sheer escapism of a topsy-turvy fantasy that will challenge your perceptions. Winner of the 2013 Scotland Loves Anime Jury and Audience Awards.

BONUS: Alternate angles.

ROYAL SPACE FORCE: THE WINGS OF HONNÊAMISE – CERT 15

Blast off to new frontiers with this landmark feature in anime history, whose English dub features the voice of Bryan Cranston in this debut work of Gainax, the iconic studio behind Neon Genesis Evangelion.

BONUS: Bonus article on the history of the film’s production

WOLF’S RAIN – CERT 15

(TV SERIES – 30 EPISODES)

An atmospheric dark fantasy about lost souls searching for Paradise at the end of the world featuring a score by Yoko Kanno, the celebrated composer of Cowboy Bebop.

Screen Anime is available in the UK & Ireland via your web browser. Apps for TVos, iOS, Android & Amazon will follow over the coming months.

Join the curated online anime anime film festival like no other – try your three day free trialfrom today at screenanime.com