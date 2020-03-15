Scoob! – get an extended look at the forthcoming animated feature with the latest trailer

A new trailer has debuted for Scoob!, the forthcoming first full-length animated big screen adventure for the iconic character.

Due to arrive in cinemas on 15th May, Scoob! tells the stories of Scooby-Doo’s origins and the greatest mystery in the career of Mystery Inc. Watch the trailer below:

Scoob! reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

The voice cast for Scoob! is Will Forte (Booksmart) as Scooby-Doo’s best friend, Shaggy; Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter) as Blue Falcon; Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter) as the infamous Dick Dastardly; Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) as Velma; Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman) as Fred; Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!) as Daphne; Kiersey Clemons (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising) as Falcon Fury pilot Dee Dee Skyes; Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians) as the Falcon Force’s Dynomutt; Tracy Morgan (What Men Want) as Captain Caveman; and Frank Welker (Transformers) as Scooby-Doo.

The film is directed by Tony Cervone, Annie Award nominee for the feature Space Jam and two-time Emmy nominee for his work on Duck Dodgers.

Scoob! will be released nationwide on 15th May 2020 by Warner Bros. Pictures.