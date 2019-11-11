Scoob! debuts first trailer and poster

Scooby Doo is making a welcome return to the big screen in 2020 it has been announced.

Scoob!, the first full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure for the big screen, tells the never-before told stories of Scooby-Doo’s origins and the greatest mystery in the career of Mystery Inc. Watch the trailer below:

Scoob! reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

The voice cast for the film includes Kiersey Clemons (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, TV’s Angie Tribeca) as Dee Dee; Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman, the Neighbors franchise) as Fred; Will Forte (Booksmart, TV’s The Last Man on Earth) as Scooby-Doo’s best friend, Shaggy; Jason Isaacs (the Harry Potter films, TV’s The OA) as the infamous Dick Dastardly; Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Hangover trilogy) as Dynomutt; Tracy Morgan (What Men Want, TV’s 30 Rock) as Captain Caveman; Gina Rodriguez (Deepwater Horizon, TV’s Jane the Virgin) as Velma; Amanda Seyfried (the Mamma Mia! films, Ted 2) as Daphne; two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter, The Departed) as Blue Falcon; and Frank Welker (the Transformers franchise) as Scooby-Doo.

Take a look at the teaser poster below:

Scoob! is directed by Tony Cervone, Annie Award nominee for the feature Space Jam and two-time Emmy nominee for his work on Duck Dodgers.

It will be released nationwide on 15th May 2020 by Warner Bros. Pictures