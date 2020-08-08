Robert Englund’s 976-Evil to be released on Blu-ray in the UK for the first time in October

Cult 80s horror classic 976-Evil, directed by Robert Englund (the iconic Freddy Krueger from the Nightmare on Elm Street series), will be released on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK on 19th October 2020 by Eureka Entertainment.
The first print run of 2,000 copies will feature a Limited Edition O-Card slipcase and Collector’s Booklet.
High school underdog Hoax (Stephen Geoffreys – Fright Night) fills up the idle hours in his seedy little hometown fending off the local leather-jacketed thugs, avoiding his overbearing mother (Sandy Dennis) and dreaming of a date with trailer park temptress Suzie (Lezlie Deane), But his quietly desperate life takes a terrifying turn when his cousin introduces him to an unusual new hobby – phoning in for his “horrorscope”. Hoax is hooked up with a compellingly hideous demonic force that slowly begins to overtake his entire life and now there’s more than just a phone bill to pay for anyone who ever dared cross “the neighbourhood nerd”.
976-Evil was co-written by Brian Helgeland (L.A. Confidential, Mystic River) and features incredible practical effects work from Robert Kurtzman and Howard Berger.
The release has the following special features:
- Limited Edition O-Card slipcase [First Print Run of 2000 copies ONLY]
- 1080p presentation on Blu-ray
- DTS-HD MA 5.1 and LPCM 2.0 audio options
- English subtitles (SDH)
- Audio commentary with director Robert Englund and set decorate Nancy Booth Englund
- 976-EVIL: home video version [105 mins, SD]: An extended version of the film from its original home video release on VHS
- New interview with producer Lisa M. Hansen
- New interview with special make-up effects artist Howard Berger (The Walking Dead)
- New interview with special effects technician Kevin Yagher (Nightmare on Elm Street)
- Limited Edition Collector’s Booklet [2000 copies ONLY] featuring new writing by Craig Ian Mann