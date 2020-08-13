Rebecca: first-look at Lily James and Armie Hammer in forthcoming Netflix adaptation

A series of first-look images have been released for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca.

Released on 21st October 2020, the film is directed by Ben Wheatley with a screenplay by Jane Goldman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse. It stars Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas, Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth and Bill Paterson.

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).

Rebecca is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan of Working Title and Nira Park.

