Random Acts of Violence – watch the trailer for the upcoming horror

The trailer has been released for Jay Baruchel’s Random Acts of Violence, the upcoming film adaptation of the 2010 horror graphic novel of the same name.

Written, directed, produced and starring Baruchel, Random Acts of Violence explores ideas of legitimizing cruelty, the responsibility of the artist, and what makes a monster in society. The film also stars Jesse Williams, Jordana Brewster and Niamh Wilson.

Watch the trailer below:

What are the real consequences when life begins to imitate art? Comic book creator Todd Walkley (Jesse Williams), his wife Kathy (Jordana Brewster), assistant Aurora (Niamh Wilson) and best friend, Hard Calibre Comics owner Ezra (Baruchel), embark upon a road trip from Toronto to New York Comic Con and bad things start to happen. People start getting killed.

It soon becomes clear that a crazed fan is using Todd’s “SLASHERMAN” comic as inspiration for the killings and as the bodies pile up, and Todd’s friends and family become victims themselves, Todd will be forced to take artistic responsibility.

Random Acts of Violence features a pulsating score from celebrated punk all-star Wade MacNeil (Alexisonfire, Black Lungs) and composer Andrew Gordon Macpherson (Vice’s Dark Side of The Ring).

Random Acts of Violence will be released on Shudder on 20th August 2020.