Promising Young Woman: watch the first trailer now

The first trailer has debuted for Promising Young Woman.

Due to be released in 2020, the film stars Carey Mulligan alongside Laverne Cox, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Adam Brody, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon and Clancy Brown. Watch the trailer below:

Promising Young Woman is directed by Emerald Fennell and produced by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey Mcnamara, Emerald Fennell and Ashley Fox.

Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.