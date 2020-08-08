Pinocchio: watch the trailer for the new adaptation of the classic story

Vertigo Releasing have released the UK trailer for Matteo Garrone’s Pinocchio.

The film will be released in UK cinemas on 14th August 14th with previews from 10th August. Watch the trailer below:

Pinocchio tells the tale of an old woodcarver named Gepetto (Roberto Benigni) who creates a puppet, which then magically comes to life. Gepetto names him Pinocchio (Federico Ielapi) and brings him up as his son. Pinocchio however finds it hard to be good and is easily led astray. He ends up stumbling from one misadventure to another – whether in the belly of a giant fish, in the Land of Toys or in the Field of Miracles. It is up to his loyal friend the Fairy (Marine Vacth) to help him see that his dream of becoming a real boy is only possible if he finally changes his ways.

The film was co-written by Garrone with Massimo Ceccherini, and it returns to the authentic roots of the Pinocchio story to create something never seen before.

It was produced by Garrone, Academy Award winner Jeremy Thomas, Jean and Anne-Laure Labadie and Paolo del Brocco, and stars Academy Award-winning actor Roberto Benigni (Life is Beautiful) as Geppetto, Marine Vacth (L’Amant double) as the Fairy, and newcomer Federico Ielapi as Pinocchio.

Pinocchio screened at Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year to widespread acclaim.