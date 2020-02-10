Oscars 2020: Parasite is the big winner at the 92nd Academy Awards

The 92nd Academy Awards aka The Oscars took place last night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Topping the night was Parasite, which took home four awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature. Renee Zellweger won Best Actress for her role in the Judy Garland biopic Judy, marking her second Oscar following her win for Best Supporting Actress in Cold Mountain back in 2004.
Joaquin Phoenix picked up Best Actor for his role in the critically-acclaimed Joker while Best Supporting Actor went to Brad Pitt for One Upon a Time in Hollywood and Best Supporting Actress went to Laura Dern for Marriage Story.
Elton John and Bernie Taupin won Best Original Song for (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman.
Find out the full list of winners below…
Best picture
Parasite
Best actress
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best actor
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Best supporting actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Best supporting actor
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Best director
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
Best original screenplay
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin Won
Best adapted screenplay
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Best animated feature
Toy Story 4
Best documentary feature
American Factory
Best international feature
Parasite – South Korea
Best original song
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman (Elton John & Bernie Taupin)
Best original score
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best cinematography
1917 – Roger Deakins
Best visual effects
1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler & Dominic Tuohy
Best film editing
Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland
Best costume design
Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
Best sound editing
Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
Best sound mixing
1917 – Mark Taylor & Stuart Wilson
Best production design
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood – Barbara Ling & Nancy Haigh
Best make-up and hairstyling
Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan & Vivian Baker
Best live action short
The Neighbors’ Window
Best animated short
Hair Love
Best documentary short
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)