Oscars 2020: Parasite is the big winner at the 92nd Academy Awards

The 92nd Academy Awards aka The Oscars took place last night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Topping the night was Parasite, which took home four awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature. Renee Zellweger won Best Actress for her role in the Judy Garland biopic Judy, marking her second Oscar following her win for Best Supporting Actress in Cold Mountain back in 2004.

Joaquin Phoenix picked up Best Actor for his role in the critically-acclaimed Joker while Best Supporting Actor went to Brad Pitt for One Upon a Time in Hollywood and Best Supporting Actress went to Laura Dern for Marriage Story.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin won Best Original Song for (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman.

Find out the full list of winners below…

Best picture

Parasite

Best actress

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Best director

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Best original screenplay

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin Won

Best adapted screenplay

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Best animated feature

Toy Story 4

Best documentary feature

American Factory

Best international feature

Parasite – South Korea

Best original song

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman (Elton John & Bernie Taupin)

Best original score

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best cinematography

1917 – Roger Deakins

Best visual effects

1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler & Dominic Tuohy

Best film editing

Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland

Best costume design

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

Best sound editing

Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester

Best sound mixing

1917 – Mark Taylor & Stuart Wilson

Best production design

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood – Barbara Ling & Nancy Haigh

Best make-up and hairstyling

Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan & Vivian Baker

Best live action short

The Neighbors’ Window

Best animated short

Hair Love

Best documentary short

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)