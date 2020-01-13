Oscars 2020: Joker leads this year’s nominations

The nominations for this year’s Oscars have been announced and Joker leads the pack.

The film has picked up 11 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Director for Todd Phillips. Close behind with 10 nominations are Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917.

British nominees include Cynthia Erivo for Best Actress for Harriet, Anthony Hopkins for Best Supporting Actor for The Two Popes, Jonathan Pryce for Best Actor for The Two Popes and Florence Pugh for Best Supporting Actress for Little Women.

The 92nd Academy Awards aka the Oscars will be held in Los Angeles on 9th February 2020.

The full nominations are:

Best picture

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Parasite

1917

Marriage Story

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Ford v Ferrari

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best actress

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Best director

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Best costume design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Best film editing

The Irishman

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Best animated short

Hair Love

Kitbull

Dcera (Daughter)

Sister

Memorable

Best live action short

Brotherhood

The Neighbors’ Window

A Sister

Saria

Nefta Football Club

Best sound editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best sound mixing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Ad Astra

Joker

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women

The Two Popes

Joker

Best original screenplay

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Knives Out

1917

Best foreign language film

Parasite – South Korea

Pain and Glory – Spain

Les Miserables – France

Honeyland” – North Macedonia

Corpus Christi – Poland

Best original song

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

Into the Unknown – Frozen II

Stand Up – Harriet

I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough

Best original score

1917

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best animated feature

Toy Story 4

Klaus

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

I Lost My Body

Best documentary feature

The Edge of Democracy

American Factory

For Sama

Honeyland

The Cave

Best documentary short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best cinematography

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

Best costume design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Irishman

Joker

Little Women

Jojo Rabbit

Best make-up and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Judy

Best production design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Best visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Irishman

1917