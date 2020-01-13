Oscars 2020: Joker leads this year’s nominations

The nominations for this year’s Oscars have been announced and Joker leads the pack.
The film has picked up 11 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Director for Todd Phillips. Close behind with 10 nominations are Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917.
British nominees include Cynthia Erivo for Best Actress for Harriet, Anthony Hopkins for Best Supporting Actor for The Two Popes, Jonathan Pryce for Best Actor for The Two Popes and Florence Pugh for Best Supporting Actress for Little Women.
The 92nd Academy Awards aka the Oscars will be held in Los Angeles on 9th February 2020.
The full nominations are:
Best picture
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Parasite
1917
Marriage Story
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Ford v Ferrari
Best actor
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best actress
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Best director
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Best supporting actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Best supporting actor
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Best costume design
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Best film editing
The Irishman
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Best animated short
Hair Love
Kitbull
Dcera (Daughter)
Sister
Memorable
Best live action short
Brotherhood
The Neighbors’ Window
A Sister
Saria
Nefta Football Club
Best sound editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best sound mixing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Ad Astra
Joker
Best adapted screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Little Women
The Two Popes
Joker
Best original screenplay
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Knives Out
1917
Best foreign language film
Parasite – South Korea
Pain and Glory – Spain
Les Miserables – France
Honeyland” – North Macedonia
Corpus Christi – Poland
Best original song
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
Into the Unknown – Frozen II
Stand Up – Harriet
I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
Best original score
1917
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best animated feature
Toy Story 4
Klaus
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
I Lost My Body
Best documentary feature
The Edge of Democracy
American Factory
For Sama
Honeyland
The Cave
Best documentary short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best cinematography
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
Best make-up and hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Judy
Best production design
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Best visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The Irishman
1917