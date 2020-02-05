New Saw film Spiral trailer debuts with Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson

A new Saw film is coming this year and the first trailer for it has dropped.

Known as Spiral, the film is written and directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger. It stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols and Samuel L. Jackson.



A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Spiral is the follow-up to 2017’s box office smash Jigsaw, which was the eighth instalment in the Saw franchise.

Spiral will be released in the UK and Ireland by Lionsgate UK on 15th May 2020.