Netflix to launch Chris Hemsworth thriller Extraction in April

Netflix Original thriller Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, will launch on the streaming platform on 24th April 2020.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film stars Hemsworth (Thor) alongside Rudraksh Jaisawl, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour.

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.

An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller, Extraction is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production.

Extraction is produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin. It was filmed in India and Thailand.

