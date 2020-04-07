MUBI to exclusively stream Pablo Larraín’s new film Ema

Pablo Larraín’s new film Ema will stream exclusively on MUBI from 2nd May 2020.

The film is described as ‘an intoxicating comment on sex, power and chaos in modern-day Chile’. Ema is a a whirlwind of provocative, no-holds-barred anarchy, anchored by a searing central performance from rising star Mariana Di Girolamo alongside Gael García Bernal (The Motorcycle Diaries).

Watch the trailer:

Ema (Di Girolamo) is a young dancer in a reggaeton troupe: effortlessly magnetic and dangerously impulsive. Her toxic marriage to older choreographer Gastón (Gael García Bernal) is beyond repair, following a rash decision to hand their adopted child Polo back into the hands of the state. Racked with regret, she sets out on a mission to get her son back, not caring who she’ll need to fight, seduce or destroy to make it happen.

Take a look at the UK poster for Ema below:

Ema is driven by an electrifying original score by Nicolás Jaar and a reggaeton track list plucked straight from the streets of Valparaíso.

Pablo Larraín is know for his acclaimed works Jackie (2016), Neruda (2016) and No (2012).