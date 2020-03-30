Monsoon: watch Henry Golding in the trailer for upcoming drama

The trailer has been released for upcoming drama Monsoon.

Directed by Hong Khaou (Lilting), Monsoon is a visual and emotional tour de force with a tender performance from Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, The Gentlemen). The film is a rich and poignant exploration of the struggle for identity in a place where the past weighs heavily on the present.

Watch the trailer below:

Kit (Henry Golding) returns to Ho Chi Minh City for the first time since he was six years old when his family fled the country in the aftermath of the Vietnam-American war.

Struggling to make sense of himself in a city he’s no longer familiar with, he embarks on a personal journey across the country that opens up the possibility for friendship, love and happiness.

Monsoon is due to be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland later in 2020.