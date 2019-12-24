Misbehaviour: Keira Knightley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw lead the comedy – watch the trailer

Philippa Lowthorpe’s (Three Girls) upcoming comedy Misbehaviour has released its trailer.

Arriving in cinemas on 13th March 2020, the film stars Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Greg Kinnear, Lesley Manville, Keeley Hawes, Rhys Ifans and Phyllis Logan. Watch the trailer below:

A politically relevant, inspirational true story, the film skilfully combines humour with drama to celebrate all women, however they choose to navigate a male-dominated world.

In 1970, the Miss World competition took place in London, hosted by US comedy legend, Bob Hope. At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show on the planet with over 100 million viewers. Claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women, the newly formed Women’s Liberation Movement achieved overnight fame by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast of the competition. Not only that, when the show resumed, the result caused uproar: the winner was not the Swedish favourite but Miss Grenada, the first black woman to be crowned Miss World. In a matter of hours, a global audience had witnessed the patriarchy driven from the stage and the Western ideal of beauty turned on its head.

The film was written by Rebecca Frayn and Gaby Chiappe, and produced by Suzanne Mackie and Sarah Jane Wheale. Misbehaviour is a Pathé, Ingenious Media, BBC Films, BFI presentation of a Left Bank Pictures production.

Misbehaviour is released in UK cinemas on 13th March 2020.