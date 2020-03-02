Midway: watch a clip from Joe Rochefort: Breaking the Japanese Code featurette

Director Roland Emmerich’s (Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow) WWII epic Midway is released on Digital Download today and on on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Monday 9th March.

We’ve got a clip from one of the extra features that appears on the Blu-ray release. Joe Rochefort: Breaking the Japanese Code is a featurette that looks at the American naval officer and cryptanalyst, who is played by Brennan Brown in the film.

Midway centres on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy, which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and sailors who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds.

The film features a standout cast including Ed Skrein (Deadpool, If Beale Street Could Talk), Patrick Wilson (Aquaman, Annabelle Comes Home), Woody Harrelson (Natural Born Killers, Zombieland), Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, Dracula Untold), Mandy Moore (47 Meters Down, This Is Us), Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight, London Has Fallen), Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level) and Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow, The Intruder).

