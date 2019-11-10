Meet the characters from Netflix’s upcoming animated film Klaus

Netflix‘s first animated film Klaus will be released on 15th November and ahead of the film’s arrival, the streaming platform is introducing you to some of the main characters.

Three featurettes have been released so you can meet Klaus, Jesper and Alva. Find out more about each of them below and watch the featurettes.

Meet Klaus

Meet Klaus is (voiced by J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. When he meets the new postman in town, Jesper, their unlikely friendship transforms their town.

Meet Jesper

Meet Jesper (voiced by Jason Schwartzman), a reluctant postman who is tasked with the impossible task of establishing a postal service in Smeerensburg. When Jesper forms an unlikely friendship with the carpenter Klaus, they transform their town.

Meet Alva

Meet Alva (voiced by Rashida Jones), a teacher by trade who’s classroom is often left empty because of the age old family feud in Smeerensburg. When postman Jesper and carpenter Klaus team up to deliver toys to the town’s children, she finds her classroom transformed for the better.

The synopsis for the film is:

When Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words let alone letters. Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (Oscar winner J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care. An animated holiday comedy directed by Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos, Klaus co-stars Joan Cusack, Will Sasso and Norm Macdonald.

For more information head over to netflix.com/klaus.