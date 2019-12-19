London’s Leicester Square prepares for Christmas fun

It’s almost Christmas! As we approach the big day, thousands flock to the heart of London to soak up the atmosphere and rush around to pick up that last minute gift.

London’s Leicester Square has always been a go-to attraction at this most wonderful time of the year, and this Christmas it’s set up for lots of activities. Here are some of the things on offer there if you are looking for inspiration or to celebrate the festive week in style.

A bustling, lively and bright Christmas Market is open in Leicester Square again this year. There is no better way to make you feel Christmassy than having a mulled cider in hand while perusing the festive market stalls. The market will also be where you find Leicester Square’s very own Santa (book now so you don’t miss out) and a Spiegel tent filled with amazing shows to thrill and excite.

For Christmas this year, why not gift your loved ones with some quality time together. Sometimes the best movies come out later in the year, so Cineworld Leicester Square offer special gift cards and boxes, packaged to whisk that someone special away on a magical adventure to the cinema at a time of their choosing.

Celebrate an unforgettable festive experience at The Perception Bar with their incredible festive menu, showing off why the W London is home to some of the finest London dining experiences (and London’s largest biggest disco ball with 17,000 mirrors!).

The newly opened Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus will have you rocking around the Christmas tree this festive season, welcoming visitors into the joyous hotel with a cheeky ‘Kiss Me Under the Mistletoe’ festive menu suitable for the whole family.

If late nights and live music is more your thing, why not book an evening at The Piano Works West End, where a good night is virtually guaranteed. What makes it so special? Every night, two piano vocalists and accompanying musicians form up to a six-piece band to only play songs requested by you.

The Chandelier Experience at Her Majesty’s Theatre allows you to experience The Phantom of the Opera in a way that transports you back to 19th Century Paris. Waited upon by your own red-coated butler, seated in the best seats in the house and an unlimited bar for up to 45 minutes pre-show and during the interval…what’s not to love?

Leicester Square Kitchen aims to elevate the Christmas flavour this year by transfixing you with luxurious details and special touches in their Christmas Day five-course menu. Book now as this fantastic offer is limited!

The Icon Balcony Bar that overlooks Leicester Square at the Empire Casino will be transformed into a winter Gin Garden that will run until January 2020. They offer festive cocktails and have a live DJ over the weekends to get us through those cold winter nights.

Delectable Christmas burgers from everyone’s favourite burger stop, Byron Burgers, will run throughout the Christmas period. This includes a brand-new burger created for the vegetarians and cheese lovers: the Merry Cheesemas.

The LEGO Store has brilliantly become a famous stop and go for the everyday festive shopper. Look no further than one of the world’s favourite Christmas presents that will have you ready for those Christmas day smiles.

This Christmas, the Japan Centre will take part in the 45 years of Hello Kitty celebrations. To mark this occasion, a pop up of the famous icon will be featured throughout the festive season.

Why not spice your festive Christmas cheer up and book a trip to Busaba Bangkok Thai, offering festive meals like no other. A feast for your taste buds in true Thai style: sharing platters bring everyone together at Christmas.

Check out www.leicestersquare.london for more info on all the things you can do at Leicester Square.

You can follow Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus – the Home of Entertainment on social media on the accounts below;

Instagram: @DiscoverLSQ – https://www.instagram.com/discoverlsq/

Twitter: @DiscoverLSQ – https://twitter.com/DiscoverLSQ

Facebook: @DiscoverLSQ – https://www.facebook.com/discoverlsq/

Hashtag: #DiscoverLSQ