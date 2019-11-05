Kiki’s Delivery Service 30th Anniversary Limited Collector’s Edition Blu-ray released in December

From Studio Ghibli, the creators of Spirited Away and Ponyo, the beloved classic Kiki’s Delivery Service will be released as a limited-edition 30th Anniversary Collector’s Blu-ray on 16th December 2019. Directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki, this coming-of-age tale will release exclusively on Amazon as a limited edition run of 1000 holographically numbered units.

The film sees young trainee witch, Kiki, leave her family on the night of a full moon to find the perfect spot in a faraway city where she must live for a whole year by using her magical powers to learn her craft. She befriends a bakery owner and sets up a courier service, using her broomstick to deliver everything from pies to pets. At first with only her chatty black cat Jiji for company, she soon discovers that she has more friends than she ever thought possible. The English dub also features the voices of Kirsten Dunst, Janeane Garofalo and Debbie Reynolds.

The 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition will include:

DVD & Blu-ray Doubleplay edition of the film

Packed in a deluxe oversized rigid box with brand new exclusive artwork

Packaged with a 208-page hardback ‘The Art Of Kiki’s Delivery Service’ book

Exclusive oversized 8.5’ x 11.75’ art cards

Exclusive 23.5’ x 32.5’ poster featuring original Japanese theatrical artwork from 1989

Exclusive premium cotton Jiji tea towel

Exclusive recipe card set

Exclusive embroidered sew on patch featuring the anniversary logo

Holographically numbered

Blu-ray Special Features:

Complete Feature Length Storyboards

Ursula’s Painting

Creating Kiki’s Delivery Service

Kiki & Jiji

Flying with Kiki and Beyond

The Locations of Kiki’s Delivery Service

Collaborating with Hayao Miyazaki

Behind the Microphone Featurette

Original Japanese Trailers

Studio Ghibli Trailer Reel

Kiki’s Delivery Service 30th Anniversary Limited Edition will be available exclusively at Amazon from 16th December 2019