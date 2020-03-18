Justice League Dark: Apokolips War Home Ent release dates announced

With tough times ahead, we need some heroes to save the day and DC is answering the call.

Some of the world’s greatest super-heroes square off once-and-for-all against the despotic Darkseid – with the fate of all humanity hanging in the balance – in Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, the next entry in the popular series of DC Universe animated movies produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC.

The feature-length animated film will be released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital first, starting May 19th 2020, and on DVD, Blu-Ray, Blu-Ray Steelbook & Blu-Ray™ Minifig on May 18th 2020.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War will be accompanied by the all-new DC Showcase animated short, Adam Strange. The thrilling tale, which offers insight into the space adventurer’s fascinating backstory, features Charlie Weber (How To Get Away with Murder) as the voice of title character.

Culminating a six-year animated journey that began with the release of Justice League War in 2014, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War finds Earth decimated after intergalactic tyrant Darkseid has devastated the Justice League in a poorly executed war by the DC Super Heroes.

Now the remaining bastions of good – the Justice League, Teen Titans, Suicide Squad and assorted others – must regroup, strategize and take the war to Darkseid in order to save the planet and its surviving inhabitants. This is truly the war to end all wars, and only the victor will live to enjoy the spoils.

‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is an epic story of supernatural proportions. A blockbuster, battle royale of a film filled with intense action and heartfelt emotions, serving up spotlight moments for our cast of unique characters. This incredible thrill-ride takes us to the edge of the DC universe and sets the stage for an exciting new chapter’ said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Senior Vice President, Originals, Animation and Family Marketing.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War Special Features on the DVD, Blu-Ray, Blu-Ray Steelbook & Blu-Ray Minifig editions include;

DC Showcase: Adam Strange (Animated Short) – On an asteroid mining colony, mysterious drifter Adam Strange is dismissed as an interplanetary derelict. But when the miners open a fissure into the home of a horde of deadly alien insects, his true identity is exposed. He is space adventurer Adam Strange, whose heroic back-story is played out in flashbacks as he struggles to save the very people who have scorned him for so long.

Darkseid: New God/Evil Classic (New Featurette) – This documentary explores the machinations of one of fiction¹s greatest Super Villains as we learn more about what fuels Darkseid’s drive

Filmmaker Audio Commentary – Observations and behind-the-scenes insight from Executive Producer James Tucker, Directors Matt Peters and Christina Sotta, and Screenwriter Ernie Altbacker.

Look Back: Justice League Dark (Featurette) – John Constantine leads a group of misfit characters that use magic to vanquish their opponents. This is the dark version of the Justice League taking on the malevolent forces that go beyond our plane of existence.

Look Back: Batman and Harley Quinn

From the DC Vault: Justice League Action, “Zombie King”

From the DC Vault: Justice League Action, “Abate and Switch”

From the DC Comics Vault: Teen Titans, “Nevermore”

A Sneak Peek at the next DC Universe Movie, Superman: Man of Tomorrow

An advanced look at the next animated film in the popular DC Universe Movies collection (film TBC)