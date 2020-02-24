Film News

Joe Hisaishi to celebrate 35 years of Studio Ghibli at one-off London show in September

Joe Hisaishi
Daniel Aulsebrook
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
4 Hollywood movies that were remarkably successful outside of the USA
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you