Joe Hisaishi to celebrate 35 years of Studio Ghibli at one-off London show in September

Award-winning composer, conductor and pianist Joe Hisaishi will be celebrating 35 years of Japanese animation film Studio Ghibli, Inc at London The SSE Arena, Wembley on 19th September 2020.

The concert will include montages and music from some of the most popular Studio Ghibli movies and under the leadership of Maestro Hisaishi, the music will be performed by BBC Concert Orchestra and Crouch End Festival Chorus.

Studio Ghibli, Inc based in Tokyo, Japan is best known for its anime feature films including Ponyo, My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away. Never-seen-before in the UK, this unique concert experience will celebrate the timeless work between composer Joe Hisaishi and director Hayao Miyazaki who have worked together for over thirty years, including feature nine films.

Starting with Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1984), Hisaishi has produced music for nine films including Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008), Princess Mononoke (1999), Howl’s Moving Castle (2004), and Spirited Away (2002 Academy Award Winner, Best Animated Feature).

This debut UK show follows hugely successful concerts across Europe and gives the chance to experience the range and depth of this prolific composer live in concert.

Outside of his work with Hayao Miyazaki, Hisaishi has released nearly 40 solo albums becoming one of the most important composers of our time.

Tickets go on-sale Friday 28th February at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.axs.com/uk.