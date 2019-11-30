Joe Begos’ Bliss released on Blu-ray in February by Eureka Entertainment

Joe Begos’ blood-drenched, drug-fuelled horror Bliss is being released on Blu-ray by Eureka Entertainment on 10th February 2020.

The film will be available in two editions – a Standard Edition Blu-ray and Limited Edition Blu-ray. The Limited Edition Blu-ray is limited to 1,000 copies and features an O Card slipcase with silver laminate finish along with a collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas; and an interview with writer/director Joe Begos.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Struggling through a seemingly endless creative rut, hard-partying and Los-Angeles-based artist Dezzy Donahue (Dora Madison, Friday Night Lights) can’t stop the resulting bad streak of problems, including unpaid rent and professional stagnation. In an effort to combat her tough luck, Dezzy throws caution to the wind, indulges in heavy drugs and rages her nights away. Her kinda/sorta boyfriend, Clive, is concerned while her debauchery-minded friend Courtney and her enigmatic hubby Ronnie keep feeding Dezzy’s darkest urges.

Gradually, though, the party starts to end, and in its place, Dezzy finds herself thirsting for blood and suffering from terrifying visions. Having never been one for moderation or self-control, she’s unable to resist her newfound dangerous impulses. And that’s very bad news for everyone in her life, all of whom are filled with the red liquid she now so desperately craves.

Bliss is director Joe Bego’s third feature and it was screened during Arrow Video FrightFest in August. You can read our review to find out what we thought.

Special features on both editions are: