James Bond: No Time to Die trailer debuts – take a look!

The first trailer has arrived for the next James Bond film No Time to Die.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Watch the trailer below:

The latest Bond film stars Daniel Craig as Bond with a star-studded cast that includes Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M”. It also stars Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen

The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It is produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

No Time to Die arrives in cinemas on 2nd April 2020.