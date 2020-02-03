James Bond No Time To Die Super Bowl spot debuts – watch it now

A 30-second No Time To Die spot debuted during the Super Bowl over night.

The new teaser features previously unseen footage from the forthcoming Bond film and it promises the most action-packed mission yet for the iconic character. Watch the spot below:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It is produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M”. Also starring Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

No Time To Die will be released in cinemas on 2nd April 2020.