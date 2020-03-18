Greyhound: watch Tom Hanks in the international trailer

The international trailer has been released for Greyhound.

The film stars Tom Hanks, Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue. It is directed by Aaron Schneider and has a screenplay by Hanks based on the novel The Good Shepherd by C.S. Forester.

Watch the trailer below:

In a thrilling story inspired by actual events, a first-time captain leads a convoy of allied ships carrying thousands of soldiers across the treacherous waters of the “Black Pit” in the Atlantic to the front lines of WW2. With no air cover protection for 5 days, the captain and his convoy must battle the surrounding enemy Nazi U-boats in order to give the allies a chance to win the war.

Greyhound is due to be released in cinemas on 26th June 2020 with Father’s Day previews on 21st June.