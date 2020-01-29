Film News

Glasgow Film Festival 2020 unveils full programme

Children of Men
Glasgow Film Festival
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Calm With Horses coming to cinemas in March
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you