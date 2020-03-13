Funko Home + Gift unveil Disney and Stranger Things homeware ranges

Funko may be best known for their deliciously collectible Pop! vinyl figures but the company has a whole host of other products under its sleeve.

We’ve just discovered their amazing Home + Gift range, which features a variety of branded homeware items. Disney fans can get their hands on Aladdin, Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, Star Wars and Frozen 2 collections, while those hooked on Stranger Things can transform their home into an homage to the show.

Items include reusable cups, bottles and flasks, aprons, mugs, glasses and more! We’re particular fans of the retro-loving Stranger Things collection, which you can see further down this post.

All of these items, and more, are available to purchase at truffleshuffle.co.uk.

Take a look at some of them below…

Aladdin

Mickey Mouse

Star Wars

Stranger Things