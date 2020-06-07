FrightFest hit Death of a Vlogger to get July digital release

Arrow Video FrightFest hit Death of a Vlogger will receive a digital release from Monday 6th July 2020 courtesy of 101 Films.

The film is written and directed by Glasgow-based filmmaker Graham Hughes. It was the first film in FrightFest’s history to receive an encore screening at FrightFest Glasgow, following the World Premiere at their summer event.

Death of a Vlogger is a supernatural horror for the internet age. Part social commentary and part terrifying ghost story, the film follows vlogger Graham, as he uses his online platform to investigate a sinister haunting in his flat.

As his efforts go viral, Graham’s grasp on reality begins to loosen, and paranoia and fear set in.

The film stars Graham Hughes, Annabel Logan and Paddy Kondracki.

