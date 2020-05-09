First-look images released for Charlize Theron’s Netflix movie The Old Guard

A trio of first-look images have been released for the upcoming Netflix movie The Old Guard.

The film will arrive this summer and it stars Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, with Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor. It’s directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

The Old Guard is based on the graphic novel series by Greg Rucka which is illustrated by Leandro Fernandez.

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights), The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

Take a look at the first-look images in our gallery below:

< ► > Credit: Netflix

The Old Guard will be released globally on Netflix on 10th July 2020.