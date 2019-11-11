Fantasy Island: Maggie Q and Lucy Hale lead the cast of the new horror

The trailer has debuted for the reimagining of Fantasy Island, based on the 1977 TV series of the same name.

The film stars Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen and Michael Rooker. Take a look at the trailer below:

In Blumhouse’s new spin on Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, the film is produced by Jason Blum and Marc Toberoff. It is based on the television series created by Gene Levitt.

Take a look at the poster for the film:

Fantasy Island is written by Jeff Wadlow & Chris Roach & Jillian Jacobs. It will be released in cinemas on 14th February 2020.